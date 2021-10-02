Sheffield United defender assesses Jokanovic impact since summer arrival

George Baldock has praised manager Slavisa Jokanovic’s impact on the side following his arrival in the summer.

Baldock is entering his fifth season as a Blade and has experienced a lot in a short space of time. He will know as well as anyone what it takes to be part of a successful side having experienced promotion under Chris Wilder.

This is something he pointed to when speaking to The Star ahead of Sheffield United’s clash with Bournemouth on Saturday. He praised the impact Slavisa Jokanovic has had on the side since their relegation from the Premier League.

He told The Star: “Confidence levels were a bit low but he was really quick to tell us that we are good players and are a good team.

“He told us not to worry about last year, about what happened. He told us that what was important was the future, and taking things game by game. That’s what we’ve done.” Baldock also busted a myth about Jokanovic’s style of play, with his sides usually being synonymous with an attractive brand of football: “We’ve all bought into what he wants to do and is trying to do. It’s not all about one way of playing. It’s not all about taking unbelievable risks. “Yes, there’s a certain way he likes to do things. But he’ll also tell us to go long at times and go into the channels.” Under Jokanovic, Sheffield United are currently 13th in the Championship table, having taken 12 points from their last ten league games.

The Verdict It’s clear that Sheffield United have all of the ingredients to mount a promotion challenge this season. They have a manager with an unbelievable record at Championship level, as well as a squad packed with talent. When you combine that with the ability to mix up their play, Sheffield United will keep teams guessing as to what they’ll do to break them down. The only thing holding them back might be confidence. They have experienced a slower start than that of their fellow relegated sides from last season, but with a squad packed with talent, it’s only a matter of time before it clicks for Sheffield United.