Highlights Sheffield United face relegation back to the Championship after struggling in the Premier League.

Key senior players like Ollie Norwood are leaving, signaling the need for a major squad rebuild.

Norwood was a standout player for the Blades, but his departure hints at a new era focusing on younger, Championship-quality talent.

Sheffield United are returning straight back to the Championship this summer.

In what was billed to be a difficult season for the Blades, the end outcome was in some ways expected, but perhaps many would have felt it could have been a more competitive campaign for the side who ended rock bottom of the Premier League, eight points behind Burnley and 16 adrift of Nottingham Forest, who ended in 17th place.

A major rebuild is now required at Bramall Lane, with five first-team regulars already confirmed as departures by the club prior to Sunday's 3-0 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season.

Sheffield United fan pundit issues verdict on Ollie Norwood departure

Alongside Chris Basham, George Baldock, Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe, the experienced midfielder Ollie Norwood rounds off the quintet of senior players who are already leaving the Steel City over the course of the summer.

The former Northern Ireland international has been a key cog in the Blades' midfield under Chris Wilder, Slavisa Jokanovic and Paul Heckingbottom, and whilst our Blades fan pundit, Owain Wyse wishes Norwood all the best, he also believes he could've stuck around following relegation.

"I was on here last week saying how Baldock was one of my favourite players, and then the news broke saying that Norwood was leaving!" he began. "Norwood's my favourite player I've ever seen play for us, for years he was absolutely exceptional.

"For me, he was our most important player, he made us tick. His role in the centre of the midfield three was absolutely vital to our promotion campaign and the first season back in the Premier League where we finished ninth - Oli was one of the main reasons behind that," Wyse continued.

"When we signed him after Coutts' injury, he absolutely transformed the side and was outstanding in that role.

"I personally would've kept him for another year. Maybe that's me looking through rose-tinted glasses as he's one of my favourite players, but I just think there's a good Championship footballer in there," he added.

"In a squad player role, I think he could've really helped us next year."

Wyse concluded: "I want to wish Oli all the best, and I think at the end of next season - I think he'll get a Championship move next year - only time will tell when whether it was the right decision or not."

Ollie Norwood's Sheffield United career

Norwood made the move to the Blades initially on loan back in August 2018, before making that transfer from Brighton and Hove Albion permanent in January 2019.

In that first campaign, the midfielder registered three goals and nine assists, proving his influence on Chris Wilder's exciting side that would finish second in the Championship, before starting all but one of the 38 Premier League games, as United would prove many doubters wrong by finishing in the top half of the table.

Ollie Norwood's Sheffield United career Apps Goals 2018/19 44 3 2019/20 41 3 2020/21 37 - 2021/22 49 1 2022/23 51 3 2023/24 30 1 Total 252 11 All stats as per Transfermarkt

Even after suffering relegation in 2021, the 57-time Northern Ireland international would be a mainstay in the Championship once again, making 90 league appearances across two seasons, which ended in promotion as well as featuring in an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City in April 2023.

In what would prove to be a difficult final season at the club, Norwood made 30 appearances in all competitions, with the last of those being a 12-minute cameo in the 4-2 away defeat at Manchester United on April 24th.

Departures signal the start of a new era for the Blades

All of the aforementioned departures show that Sheffield United are heading in a different direction, with the likes of Basham, Baldock and Norwood in particular becoming modern-day stalwarts at the club.

Whilst Norwood has a plethora of Championship appearances and promotions on his CV, reports linking United with a move for Preston North End's Alan Browne show that second tier quality is still a must heading into next season, whilst also bringing down the average age of the squad.