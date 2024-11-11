Former Sheffield United player Dean Saunders has admitted that while he views the Blades as automatic promotion challengers, he does not think his old club will spend big in January.

Chris Wilder's men sit second in the league heading into the international break, and are level on points with league leaders Sunderland, but behind on goal difference.

However, the Blades would be top of the table if it wasn't for a two-point deduction which was handed to them ahead of the current campaign.

The South Yorkshire outfit are in a particularly buoyant mood after defeating local rivals Sheffield Wednesday in Sunday afternoon's Steel City Derby, and have now enjoyed four successive victories, with recent wins coming against Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

With automatic promotion and an immediate Premier League return looking very possible, the Bramall Lane faithful may be wondering what the January transfer window will bring.

Championship standings 11/11 Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 14 31 2 Sheffield Utd 15 12 31 3 Leeds 15 15 29 4 Burnley 15 12 27

Saunders makes Blades transfer window admission

Football League World asked the former striker, who played for the Blades from 1997-98, if Wilder's side had the squad depth to challenge for automatic promotion.

He said: "Yes, for sure.

"Experience is important as well and United have that with Wilder and some of the players have played in a promotion race before, as well as in the Premier League.

"So they know how tough it is and what it takes to compete in this league for promotion.

"Depending on injuries and also if the takeover goes through, they may look to spend in January, but likely it won’t be big.

"It will be to consolidate what they have as they push for promotion."

Blades January spending will depend on takeover

Saunders is right to point out that the Blades' January transfer activity will focus on building on the strength Wilder's squad already boasts, as the club enjoy the services of talented individuals such as former Coventry City star man Callum O'Hare.

Furthermore, former Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell, signed on a free transfer by the Blades during the summer, is currently on great form with three goals in his last four games, including the all-important strike which sealed a 1-0 derby day win for his side against the Owls on Sunday.

Scoring in such a high-profile fixture will only further boost Campbell's confidence, while fellow summer capture Harrison Burrows, signed from League One Peterborough United, is proving his capabilities at Championship level, with recent goals against Bristol City and Blackburn.

So the Blades' January transfer window activity will surely be more focused on enhancing their strength in depth, as opposed to replacing their current starting lineup.

But above all, the club's transfer activity will be dictated by whether the proposed takeover of the club takes place prior to the turn of the year.

According to a recent report from the Sheffield Star, a deal to transfer ownership of the club from current owner Prince Abdullah to a US-based consortium led by Steven Rosen worth around £105m has been agreed, and is waiting for a sign-off from the EFL.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg revealed last month Rosen's consortium were intent on investing money in the January transfer market in an effort to bolster the club's chances of a Premier League return.