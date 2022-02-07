Sheffield United dealt significant player blow ahead of West Brom showdown

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Rhian Brewster is likely to miss the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

The forward sustained a hamstring injury during last month’s clash with Peterborough United and was forced to leave the field as a result of this issue.

Having missed the Blades’ recent clash with Birmingham City, Brewster is now set to undergo an operation tomorrow in an attempt to resolve this problem.

The forward suffered a separate hamstring injury earlier this season which ruled him out of action for two games.

In the absence of Brewster, Billy Sharp and Iliman Ndiaye led the line at St Andrew’s last Friday whilst Oliver McBurnie and David McGoldrick were introduced as substitutes in this fixture.

Set to face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship tomorrow, the Blades will move level on points with their opponents if they seal victory in this particular fixture.

Ahead of the club’s clash with Steve Bruce’s side, Heckingbottom has shared an update on Brewster’s injury status.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference for this game (as cited by The Sheffield Star) about Brewster, Heckingbottom said: “He’s having an operation tomorrow, which will rule him out probably for the season.

“If he’s back before, then it’s a bonus but we’re not counting on it.

“We’re going to help him through it.

“He’s got his head around it and been part of the decision-making process.

“It’s not the same injury, it’s totally different and needs different treatment.

“He’ll work hard to come back fitter and stronger, as he did last time.

“He was in a good place, his fitness levels were high, and we’ll want the same for him when he comes back next time.”

The Verdict

This is unquestionably a blow for the Blades as Brewster managed to illustrate some real signs of promise under the guidance of Heckingbottom before suffering this particular issue.

The 21-year-old scored against Bristol City and Luton Town whilst he also produced an encouraging display in the opening stages of the club’s clash with Peterborough.

With Brewster set to be out of action for the foreseeable future, it will be intriguing to see whether Daniel Jebbison will now be handed the opportunity to impress in the absence of his team-mate.

The forward was recalled by the Blades from his loan spell at Burton Albion in January after scoring nine goals in all competitions for the League One side.