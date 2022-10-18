Sheffield United dealt major player blow ahead of Coventry City test

Sheffield United have lost their appeal against the red card that keeper Wes Foderingham was shown in the 3-3 draw with Blackpool on Saturday.

It was a truly remarkable game at Bramall Lane, with six goals, a missed penalty and four red cards. The final two of those cards were shown to Foderingham and Blackpool’s Shayne Lavery who were involved in a tussle after the final whistle.

However, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom revealed that the club weren’t happy that the stopper had been dismissed and they had planned to appeal.

Unfortunately for the Yorkshire side, as confirmed by reporter Nathan Hemmingham, that has now been rejected by the EFL, meaning Foderingham is going to have to serve an immediate three-match ban, which starts against the Sky Blues tomorrow night.

As well as watching on against Coventry, Sheffield United will be without their number one for a home game against Norwich City and a trip to West Brom.

Heckingbottom is sure to call on former Barnsley stopper Adam Davies to replace Foderingham, with the Welsh international set for his first minutes for the Blades since January this year.



In truth, once Lavery’s appeal was rejected it seemed inevitable that Foderingham’s red card was going to stand as well, and that’s proven to be the case.

Of course, it’s a blow for the Blades because the keeper has been reliable for a long time now and it’s a disruption to the defensive unit that the boss wouldn’t have wanted.

But, Davies is proven at this level and he will relish the chance to show what he can do over the next three games.

