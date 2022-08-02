Sheffield United dealt major injury blow as 28-y/o set for lengthy spell out

Sheffield United will be without Jack Robinson for around three months after he picked up a knee injury.

The defender missed the 1-0 defeat at Watford last night, with Paul Heckingbottom revealing prior to kick-off that a coming together with Sander Berge in training was why Robinson was out, although he didn’t go into detail on the extent of the problem.

And, unfortunately for the Blades, Football Insider have revealed that it’s bad news, with the 28-year-old set to miss the next three months after he underwent scans.

That will be a blow for Robinson, who had established himself as an important player for the Yorkshire side in the previous campaign, where he made 29 appearances to help the side to the play-offs.

The Blades have brought in Ciaran Clark who can play in the left-sided position in the back three but he didn’t play in that role at Vicarage Road, with Chris Basham and Anel Ahmedhodžić also absent.

However, Basham could recover in time to face Millwall this weekend, whilst Ahmedhodžić will be available after serving a one-game suspension.

The verdict

This is a real shame for Robinson as he has battled to become an important player for the Blades since the current boss came in.

Of course, it’s not what Heckingbottom needed either, as he will want his squad fully fit but the reality is that these things happen in football.

The Blades are reasonably well-stocked for options in defence, so they should be able to cope without Robinson, but it’s not the ideal start to the campaign.

