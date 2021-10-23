Sheffield United dealt injury doubt ahead of Barnsley clash

Jayden Bogle has started Sheffield United’s last two Championship matches, with the chance arising as a result of an injury to George Baldock.

According to The Star, Baldock is returning to full fitness and could be involved against Barnsley tomorrow afternoon.

The 28-year-old is seemingly the club’s first-choice right-back, and when operating in a back five, then he is also seen as the preferred right wing-back option.

However, Bogle stepped in and forced himself into Slavisa Jokanovic’s line of thinking.

But, in a change of events, it appears that the 21-year-old might not be fit enough for tomorrow’s trip to Oakwell.

Speaking to The Star about Bogle and where he is currently at, Jokanovic said: “Jayden, it’s his ankle.

“He stepped wrong. He has now been on the training pitch the last two days. We will check on him. We will see if he needs more rest or if he can be available.”

Sheffield United go into the game 17th in the Championship table, and will be looking to pick up all three points to end a run of just one win in their last four.

The verdict

Bogle is certainly an exciting player for The Blades to possess within their ranks, and whilst he has played deputy to Baldock this season, he will be learning lots from the experienced full-back.

Bogle has a lot of desirable attributes for a right-back, and it will be no surprise to see him emerge as an important player for Sheffield United in the future.

It will be a big blow if he does have to spend some time sidelined, as he was beginning to show glimpses of what he is capable of, and was forcing Jokanovic into some hard decisions.

But in Baldock, they do at least have a capable and experienced replacement to come back into the starting lineup.