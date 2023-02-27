Sheffield United dealt frustrating blow ahead of Tottenham FA Cup clash

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Ciaran Clark was told to stay away from training today due to illness and thus is a doubt for the club’s meeting with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Clark has not featured for the Blades since their 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers at the start of January.

The defender missed a number of games due to a hamstring injury before returning to the club’s match-day squad for their meeting with Rotherham United.

Clark was not handed the opportunity to showcase his ability in the previous round of the FA Cup as he was left on the substitutes bench for the club’s 3-1 victory over Wrexham.

This particular triumph set up a showdown with Tottenham who eliminated Preston North End from this competition last month.

Having returned to winning ways in the Championship on Saturday by defeating Watford at Bramall Lane, United will be determined to cause a shock by beating Spurs in front of their own supporters.

Ahead of this fixture, Heckingbottom shared an update on Clark.

Speaking to The Star about the defender, the Blades boss said: “Ciaran’s ill.

“We’ve got illness through the camp and he’s not in today, we’ve got a few missing.

“We’ll see how everyone is tomorrow and decide a team from there.

“It’s frustrating.

“We’ve got a few bodies back and with the tight schedule, I know what type I’d have liked to pick.

“Players want to play.”

The Verdict

This is a frustrating blow for the Blades as they would have been hoping to have Clark available for their clash with Spurs.

However, with the defender currently suffering with illness, it would not be at all surprising if he is left out of the match-day squad for the second games in succession.

Not included in the 18 for United’s win over Watford due to tactical reasons, Clark is currently facing an uphill battle to force his way back into the side.

Heckingbottom will be hoping that the likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson will be firing on cylinders in a defensive sense on Wednesday as he aims to guide the club to the quarter-finals of this competition.