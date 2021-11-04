Sheffield United dealt blow ahead of weekend clash with Blackburn

Sheffield United will be without Liverpool loanee Ben Davies ahead of their weekend fixture with Blackburn Rovers, head coach Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed.

Davies arrived at the Blades in mid-January from the former Premier League champions until the end of the season after it became apparent that he would not stand a chance of being in Jurgen Klopp’s plans this season.

It meant a return to the second tier for the 26-year-old having swapped Preston North End for Anfield back in January in one of the most surprising deals of the mid-season transfer window.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Sheffield United’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 What squad number does Billy Sharp currently wear? 8 10 18 19

In need of a left-sided defender thanks to Jack O’Connell’s setback from a knee injury, Jokanovic moved for Davies and he has made 10 appearances for United so far, but has only been a part of two clean sheets in the league.

Davies was missing against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening owing to an unexplained problem with Chris Basham taking his place, but Jokanovic has now revealed that it is a virus that Davies is suffering from, however it is not COVID-19.

It still means though that Davies will remain an absentee as United make the trip to Lancashire on Saturday to face Rovers.

The Verdict

You would assume that Egan and Basham will resume their partnership from the Forest match, but Davies being an absentee definitely makes them lack a bit of balance.

The former Preston man has been one of the Championship’s better defenders for a number of years but despite that there’s been a lack of clean sheets when he’s been in the team, but then again the same could be said for when he’s not been there either.

Being a boyhood PNE fan Davies would have loved to have made the match with Blackburn due to the two clubs rivalry and it would have spurred him on to put in a big showing.

Sadly though he will have to sit out of this one but his team-mates will be surely smelling blood after Rovers were battered 7-0 by Fulham this week.