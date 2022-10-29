Sheffield United dealt Anel Ahmedhodzic blow at West Brom

Sheffield United will be without Anel Ahmedhodzic on Tuesday night when they take on Bristol City, with the impressive centre-back set to serve a suspension after a fifth caution of the season in this afternoon’s 2-0 win at West Brom.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side raced into a 2-0 lead at half-time of their clash with West Brom at lunchtime today, thanks to goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie.

However, that impressive half was soured by Ahmedhodzic’s booking on 38 minutes for a foul on Grady Diangana.

Heading into the game Ahmedhodzic was walking a tightrope on four yellow cards, with this afternoon’s caution his fifth of the season, leading to an automatic one-game ban. He will serve that on Tuesday evening when Heckingbottom’s Blades head to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City.

That’s a particular blow given how impressive the 23-year-old has been since arriving at Bramall Lane in the summer.

He’s scored three times in the Championship so far this season and produced a number of exciting attacking displays from centre-back.

Ahmedhodzic was forced to sit out a three-game spell earlier in October, a run in which Sheffield United didn’t pick up a victory and lost back-to-back games against QPR and Stoke City.

The Blades’ 2-0 win at the Hawthorns ended a six-game win without a victory, moving them up into fourth ahead of the 3pm kick-offs.

The Verdict

This is a blow for Sheffield United, without a doubt.

The Blades have looked an entirely different side with Ahmedhodzic playing and his influence was underlined when he wasn’t actually in the side.

Heading to Bristol City on Tuesday night will be tough for a Blades side that have been out-of-sorts for some time prior to today, so missing one of their key men is another problem.

Thoughts? Let us know!