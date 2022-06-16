Sheffield United deal Nottingham Forest considerable transfer blow as £5m revelation emerges

Championship side Sheffield United are prepared to tell Nottingham Forest that they will need to fork out more than £5m to recruit wing-back Max Lowe during the summer window, according to The Star.

The 25-year-old was loaned out by Paul Heckingbottom’s side last summer with Enda Stevens and Rhys Norrington-Davies already available as options for the Blades on the left-hand side – and Forest needing to replace Gaetan Bong who was out of sorts during the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

He made a good impact for the Reds, proving to be a key figure in getting Steve Cooper’s tenure off to a good start as he scored Forest’s first goal under the Welshman and was a key threat out wide with fellow wing-back Djed Spence.

Unfortunately, two different injury setbacks limited the 25-year-old to just 23 appearances in all competitions last season, though he did get on the scoresheet once and recorded four assists as a real asset for the East Midlands outfit.

Cooper’s side will have a sizeable transfer budget to spend and is already reported to be keen on pursuing some of his former loanees, with Lowe confirmed to be one of those he wants to reunite with.

Forest had a permanent offer for his services rejected in January as they refused to meet the Blades’ price tag – and unfortunately for the former – the latter have now increased their asking price for the left-sided player who played a part in getting the Reds back to the top tier.

The Blades aren’t the only ones with demands though, with the 25-year-old’s representatives set to request an improved contract for their client if he is to extend his stay at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict:

From the Blades’ point of view, it may be pointless to demand too much if they are going to continue using Stevens and Norrington-Davies next season – because that would limit his game time at the club.

In fairness, he could be seen as a longer-term alternative to Stevens and this is why it would potentially make sense to try and keep hold of him, but they will need to tie him down to fresh terms before they can start demanding a big fee for his services.

His presence may also enable Norrington-Davies to go out on another loan spell, something that could be beneficial for the Welshman after thriving at Luton Town and Stoke City during the 2020/21 campaign.

Not playing a considerable amount of football in South Yorkshire next term could harm his development, so it would make sense for him to go out again and make Lowe a first-teamer instead, with the 25-year-old having the potential to guide the Blades into the promotion mix again during the 2022/23 campaign.

Keeping him fit will be key though and if they believe he can remain reasonably injury-free during next season and beyond, he’s certainly someone they should be looking to retain at Forest’s expense.

The latter may be willing to pay over the odds for him though considering their lack of options on the left and if a sizeable bid does arrive, Heckingbottom’s side need to consider it.