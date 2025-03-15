The Steel City derby is always a defining fixture but for Sheffield Wednesday this season, its significance has only grown.

With their play-off aspirations now little more than a fading hope, this represents the Owls’ final opportunity to tick off one of Danny Röhl’s key objectives for the season: securing a result against one of the Championship’s elite.

Since arriving at Hillsborough, Röhl has overseen a transformation few anticipated. What began as a desperate scramble for survival has morphed into a team with genuine upward momentum.

But as quickly as that surge materialised, it has faded. Three consecutive defeats to Sunderland, Burnley and Coventry City have exposed the gulf that still exists between Wednesday and the division’s strongest sides. Recent wins against Plymouth Argyle and Norwich City paper the cracks for a season's hopes that have quickly crumbled away.

The aggregate scoreline against the division’s top four sides already stands at a sobering 19-1. If Röhl is to prove his side can compete with the best, the derby is his last chance to do so this season.

But form and logic so often mean little in a fixture like this. The Steel City derby is a battle for local supremacy, a match where individual moments, rather than season-long patterns, dictate the narrative.

Hillsborough will be packed, the atmosphere febrile, and for Wednesday, the hope is that they can summon the resilience that defined their early-season revival.

Sheffield Wednesday’s squad fears

Owls are running on empty

The scale of the task, however, cannot be understated. Injuries have left Röhl with a depleted squad, forced to find solutions in the face of mounting absences.

Stuart Armstrong is the latest to join the casualty list, and with just one fully fit senior centre-back in Michael Ihiekwe, defensive options are threadbare.

Dominic Iorfa has returned to the action in the Owls' consecutive away fixtures, but Akin Famewo remains a doubt, leaving Wednesday vulnerable against a Blades attack that possesses the firepower to punish any frailties.

Recent performances against the best in the Championship have done little to inspire confidence. The demolition at Burnley was brutal, while the defeat against Sunderland only reinforced the defensive fragility that has crept in during recent weeks.

Yet, if there has been one defining trait of this side, it has been its refusal to go quietly.

Wednesday have carved out a reputation for late drama, rescuing results from seemingly impossible situations. Tuesday night's improbable comeback against Norwich City was only an example of this. Against all odds, they will need to summon that same defiance once more.

The Steel City derby is a chance to reignite Sheffield Wednesday’s season

Derbies have a habit of reshaping narratives. Wednesday’s playoff push may have unravelled, but a victory here would inject fresh momentum and offer a glimpse of what could come next.

Earlier in the campaign, the Owls found ways to grind out results even when performances were imperfect - this would be the ideal moment to rediscover that ability.

Then there is the matter of pride. This is not just about Röhl proving a point or Wednesday measuring themselves against the division’s elite. It is about local bragging rights, about ensuring that, regardless of how the rest of the season unfolds, the Owls can finish the campaign knowing they have at least asserted themselves on the city’s biggest stage.

Sheffield Wednesday against the Championship’s top four Opponent Home Away Leeds United 0-2 3-0 Sheffield United 16/03/25 1-0 Burnley 0-2 4-0 Sunderland 1-2 4-0

Röhl’s tenure at Hillsborough has already oscillated between extremes - revival and regression, progress and reality checks. This derby could define how his debut season is ultimately framed.

A victory would reaffirm the strides made under his guidance, a tangible marker of growth in a season of transition. A defeat, however, would serve as yet another reminder of how far this squad still has to go.

For the supporters, the equation is more straightforward. This is about pride, about standing tall in Sheffield. Form may be against them, injuries may weaken them, but if Sheffield Wednesday can harness the raw emotion of the occasion, this might just be the night they reassert themselves - not only in the derby, but in the wider trajectory of their season and beyond.