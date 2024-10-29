Crystal Palace have been considering whether to recall Sheffield United loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from his temporary spell at Bramall Lane.

That's according to scout Mick Brown, who believes the wide player will stay put in South Yorkshire for the remainder of the season despite providing this update to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed some bright moments during his time under Chris Wilder, looking threatening on the wing and carrying a real threat in the final third.

With Wilder opting to play with wingers this season, Rak-Sakyi has been a particularly important addition, as someone who can offer the Blades something different going forward.

Rak-Sakyi will be hoping to guide his current loan team back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, something that won't be an easy task considering the competition United face for a place in the top flight.

They may have suffered setbacks against Leeds United and Middlesbrough recently, but they were able to get themselves back on track against Stoke City and won't be short of confidence, considering they have made a very good start to the season.

Their two-point deduction could have hindered them, but it doesn't seem to have affected them, and they sit in the top six at this point.

Rak-Sakyi's contributions have helped to guide them there, with his brace earlier this month helping the Blades to earn a 2-0 victory against Luton Town and another three points.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's 2024/25 campaign at Sheffield United (As of October 29th, 2024) [All competitions] Appearances 12 Goals 2 Assists 1

He also helped to set up Tyrese Campbell's goal against Stoke last weekend.

Even with these contributions in mind, he will still want to improve his goal contributions record in his quest to remain in the starting lineup and develop at Bramall Lane.

Crystal Palace have considered Jesurun Rak-Sakyi recall

Palace, who lost Michael Olise during the summer, will be keen to see themselves remain a threat out wide during the 2024/25 campaign.

And recalling Rak-Sakyi could be an option if they need it.

This is something Palace have considered, according to Brown, who told Football Insider: "Crystal Palace have been monitoring him closely.

"He was sent to Sheffield United because he wasn’t going to be playing every week at Selhurst Park, and that’s still the case now. But Palace have had issues in his position, they’ve tried several players there and none of them have pulled up any trees so far.

"There’s been some consideration about whether they should recall him.

"They inserted that option to recall him for a reason – that was something they insisted on in the deal.

"As things stand, I’d expect him to stay at Sheffield United for the rest of the season."

Recalling Jesurun Rak-Sakyi wouldn't be beneficial to any party at this stage

The Blades are currently using Rak-Sakyi quite a lot and are benefitting from his presence, so they will be keen to keep hold of him.

He could end up making the difference in the promotion race, so United would be gutted if they lost him in January.

Rak-Sakyi may also be gutted to have his loan cut short if Palace recall him in January.

Making 12 competitive appearances this season already, the wide player is getting plenty of time to develop and impress, so it would be difficult to see him wanting to go back to Palace in January without guaranteed game time.

And if Palace can't guarantee him regular starts, they should leave the winger where he currently is for the remainder of the campaign.