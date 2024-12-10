Key Takeaways Top goalscorer Barry set for Villa recall due to interest from Championship clubs.

Four new teams, including Sheffield Utd & Stoke, vying for Barry's loan in January.

Crucial to find Barry a club where he will play to ensure continued development.

Aston Villa look set to recall attacker Louie Barry from his loan spell at Stockport County. The 21-year-old has 14 goals in League One so far this season.

Barry currently sits as top goalscorer in League One, which has attracted a whole host of Championship clubs over a potential loan move in January.

The Villans are reportedly set to recall the youngster from his loan at Stockport, as they look to test him at a higher level. Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of potential destinations for the former Barcelona man, according to the latest reports.

Four new names enter battle for Barry

QPR, Sheffield United, Stoke City, Coventry City named

According to the latest report from TeamTalk, four new Championship clubs have now entered the tussle for the Villa prospect, with Barry having no shortage of options when it comes to his next destination.

It's been reported that Middlesbrough and Derby County were both showing interest in taking the 21-year-old on loan. However, that has now expanded to a six-way fight, with Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield United, Coventry City, and Stoke City all joining the hunt for Barry's signature.

The decision remains with Villa, who will assess the options available to them and choose carefully. The Premier League club will be keen to ensure their exciting young talent plenty of match minutes. Therefore, it may not be down to who offers the best deal financially.

It would be pointless to recall the youngster and send him on loan to somewhere he's not going to play, as that would be hindering his development. He's also very used to his surroundings at Stockport, so the right destination must be found.

Next loan destination crucial for Barry

Barry has been on previous loan spells during his career. However, none of these yielded any success until the winger headed to Edgeley Park last summer.

He continued his red-hot form from last season, and has proven that now is the right time to make the step-up to the Championship. However, the memories of previous, unsuccessful loan spells will be in the back of Barry's mind, wherever his next move may be.

The former West Brom attacker now has a crucial half-season in front of him, as he looks to break into the fold at Villa Park. Should he be successful at his next club, that could very much be a possibility. However, if this next loan isn't the right one, the 21-year-old may never make it in the Midlands.