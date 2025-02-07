Chris Wilder has revealed that Sheffield United may make a permanent move for Crystal Palace centre-back Rob Holding in the summer.

He made this admission to BBC Radio Sheffield, after taking the central defender on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Holding, 29, was the subject of plenty of interest during the January transfer window, and was even thought to be keen on a move to the United States.

Coventry City and the Blades were the two teams linked with a move for the central defender though - and it was the latter who came out on top of this race - which is no surprise considering they are firmly in the promotion mix.

Related One Sunderland AFC January transfer trumps double Sheffield United signing The Black Cats secured the striker they truly needed on a permanent deal.

This move could prove to be beneficial for Holding, who has barely featured for Palace since his move to Selhurst Park.

But he is only on loan at Bramall Lane at this stage - and it remains to be seen where his future lies after the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

His contract with the Eagles doesn't expire until 2026 and a deal may have to be negotiated with Palace if he's to leave the club permanently, though a contract termination can't be ruled out, considering his lack of game time in the English capital.

Chris Wilder on potential Rob Holding permanent move to Sheffield United

Wilder may have only just signed Holding on loan, but he's already looking to the longer-term with the central defender.

He said: "Rob is just a straight loan until the end of the season but certainly somebody that we would be interested in if the loan goes well.

"As we have talked about in terms of all the players that we've brought in, whether it's Hamza [Choudhury], whether it's Ben Brereton Diaz.

"Harry Clarke as well, he's not been in the frame at Ipswich and he wants to play first-team football.

"We've been delighted with all the boys, so there is always that medium to longer term view with all the players that we bring in."

Rob Holding permanent move could depend on Sheffield United results

The Blades may need to win promotion if they are to recruit Holding permanently.

The 29-year-old has shown a willingness to take a step down to the Championship and that has to be admired.

But he will surely be keen to compete in the Premier League in the coming years, and if he can perform well at Bramall Lane, he may earn a top-tier move to another team.

United may be one of the favourites to secure his signature for the long term if they can secure promotion.

And at this stage, they are firmly in the mix for a return to the top flight at the first time of asking.