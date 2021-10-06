Sheffield United could revisit transfer interest in QPR ace

Sheffield United could well be keen to resurrect their previous interest in signing Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng, as per a recent report by The Star.

The Blades were previously linked with a move for the 26-year-old shot stopper during the summer following Aaron Ramsdale’s move to Arsenal, however a move was a never forthcoming from Slavisa Jokanovic’s side.

However it now appears that the Steel City club could be keen to revisit their interest in the player if they are unable to find a way of keeping current loan keeper, Robin Olsen, past the end of the season.

Olsen is under contract with the Italian Serie A side until the summer of 2023 and it would surely be too tough for the Blades to snare him away from Rome if they fail to secure promotion to the Premier League during the current campaign.

Dieng by comparison is under contract with the R’s until 2024 and has had a £12 million asking price placed on his head by the West London outfit.

The Verdict

The QPR keeper has more than proved himself in the Sky Bet Championship and would be the ideal option for the Blades to pursue if they are unable to keep Olsen past the end of this season.

Dieng is now at an age where he will be entering his prime as a keeper and is sure to be keen on moving to a club that has genuine ambitions of being in the Premier League in the not too distant future.

The main issue surrounding this deal which could put Sheffield United off is the cost, with the R’s seemingly keen on getting as much money as possible for a player that is one of their first names on the team sheet.

However if Jokanovic’s men were to get promoted, they could well have the financial might required to pull of such a deal next summer.