It already looks as though it could be a summer of significant change for Sheffield United in terms of the playing squad at Bramall Lane.

The 2023/24 campaign was a disastrous one for the Blades, as they were relegated from the Premier League to the Championship after just a single season back in the top-flight of English football.

In doing so, the club won just 16 points and conceded a record 104 goals, meaning changes are going to have to be made for the coming campaign.

It has already been announced that a number of high profile players will leave Sheffield United this summer when their contracts expire.

The likes of George Baldock, Chris Basham, Wes Foderingham, Oliver Norwood and Max Lowe are all set to move on to pastures new.

Now it seems as though another individual who could be given the chance to depart Bramall Lane this summer, is Daniel Jebbison.

Leeds United linked with Sheffield United striker

According to recent reports from HITC, Leeds United have identified Jebbison as a potential target for the summer transfer window.

Having come through the youth ranks with the Blades, Jebbison became the youngest player to score on his first Premier League start when he did so in a win over Everton back in May 2021.

In total, the striker has scored three goals in 35 appearances in all competitions for Sheffield United to date.

As things stand, Jebbison is another player who is set to be out of contract at Bramall Lane at the end of this season.

The club have confirmed that they have offered him a new deal to extend his stay with the club into the 2024/25 campaign and beyond.

However, if he chooses not to sign that contract with the Blades, and instead completes a move to Leeds United, it is something that Sheffield United could live to regret.

Losing Jebbison to Leeds would be a blow for the Blades

In the circumstances, there are a number of reasons why it would feel like a blow for Sheffield United to lose Jebbison to Leeds this summer.

Admittedly, his record in front of goal for the Blades is not the most prolific for a striker. However, he is still a promising player who has plenty to offer in the future, as some of his cameos have shown.

Indeed, at 20-years-old, there is also still plenty of time for him to develop and become a key asset for the club in the future, if they can keep hold of him.

It could also be argued that the fact that his appearances for Sheffield United have been spread over a number of years, and many having come as a substitute, which has perhaps restricted his efforts to build momentum and make a greater impact in front of goal.

Daniel Jebbison Sheffield United career record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 4 1 0 2021/22 11 0 0 2022/23 19 2 1 2023/24 1 0 0 As of 4th June 2024

A return of nine goals in 23 appearances on loan in League One with Burton Albion back in the first-half of the 2021/22 season does suggest that regular game time could see him find that scoring touch.

Having been relegated this season, Sheffield United will no doubt be aiming for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League next time around.

Leeds though, will also be taking a similar perspective after their defeat to Southampton in the play-off final last month.

If Jebbison was to make the move to Elland Road, it would not only weaken the Blades' squad in a key season, it could also strengthen a direct rival for Championship promotion.

Meanwhile, the striker's contract situation also means that if he did leave for Leeds without signing a new deal at Bramall Lane, Sheffield United would only be entitled to a compensation fee for his services.

Related Preston North End news hands Sheffield United, Plymouth and Wrexham transfer boost The Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder has been a highly sought after name for various EFL clubs this summer.

Elsewhere, it also remains to be seen if Oli McBurnie will be extending his stay at the club beyond this summer, amid reported interest from him in Turkey.

That could mean that if they both Jebbison and McBurnie, the Blades will have lost two strikers, who will need replacing, at the end of their contracts, meaning their exits will have brought in very few funds that can be reinvested into sourcing replacements for them.

With all that in mind, it therefore seems as though Sheffield United ought to be doing all they can right now to convince Jebbison to sign a new contract at Bramall Lane, amid that interest from Leeds United.