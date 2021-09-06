Sheffield United could receive timely boost over crucial player amid recent comments

Sheffield United defender Enda Stevens could be ready to return to action by the end of the month, according to the latest update from the Sheffield Star.

Stevens has been out of action for the Blades during the opening month of the Championship campaign. While he has also not played any part for the Republic of Ireland either during the summer or the latest international break.

That comes with the left-wing-back having undergone surgery to try and correct an issue with his hernia that was causing him issues towards the back end of last season in the Premier League.

The Sheffield Star have now reported that the defender underwent his surgery three weeks ago, and that the hope now is that he can potentially be ready to return to action before the end of the month.

20 quiz questions about Sheffield United’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Where do Sheffield United currently sit in the Championship table? 21st 22nd 23rd 24th

That comes after Stevens spoke to the Sheffield Star about his frustrations about not being involved in the opening month of the campaign for the Blades of Ireland. While he also insisted his full focus is now on building fitness after his recent surgery.

He said: “It’s frustrating not to be involved.

“It always is when you’re not playing games of football. I just want to get back to being fit and healthy and getting out there and helping the lads.

“I’ve had surgery now so I just need to build up my fitness now.”

The verdict

This would be a massive boost for Sheffield united and at a time where Slavisa Jokanovic can use all of the help that he can get really given the Blades’ poor start to the new Championship season.

Stevens has been one of the most influential performers for Sheffield United in recent seasons, and he has been a major miss for them down their left-hand side during the first five games of the campaign in the Championship.

The defender’s return to fitness would provide a lot of extra quality and competition for places down the left-hand side of Sheffield United’s defence. He will likely still remain a key member of the side under Jokanovic.

It will have been challenging for the defender to watch on in the opening weeks of the campaign as the Blades have struggled in the Championship. However, he has enough quality and ability to make a difference once he comes back into the team in the next few weeks.