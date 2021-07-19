Sheffield United could be set to face competition for key transfer target as Celtic enter race

Celtic could be set to revive their interest in Liverpool defender Ben Davies this summer with the Premier League side set to allow him to leave, according to The Scottish Sun’s live transfer blog (18/07/21, 14:12).

Davies is set to be a player in-demand this summer with Liverpool now reportedly ready to allow him to leave the club despite him having only arrived at Anfield from Preston North End in the January transfer window.

It has already been reported by The Sun that Sheffield United are interested in making a potential move to sign the defender on loan this summer.

That comes with the Blades still keen to add to their options at centre-back, after they missed out on securing a loan deal for Brighton’s Matt Clarke who ended up moving to Championship rivals West Brom.

However, according to The Scottish Sun, Celtic might be prepared to come back in for Davies this summer and make either a permanent or a loan deal happen with Liverpool for the 28-year-old.

That comes after the Hoops had come close to signing the defender during the January transfer window before they were eventually beaten to his signature.

The verdict

This could be a major potential blow to Sheffield United’s transfer plans once again this summer and the Blades having already missed out on Clarke can not really afford to see another one of their main targets make the move elsewhere.

Davies seems like an ideal player for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side to be bringing into the club to strengthen their options at centre-back so they have to move fast now if they are to win the race for his signature and get this one over the line.

Celtic have been keen on the 28-year-old for a while now, and it might always have been inevitable that they would get involved in this transfer race if Liverpool did allow him to leave, as they appear to be willing to do now.

It would be a tough choice for Davies between a potential promotion push with Sheffield United, or joining Celtic and looking to win domestic titles and also compete in European club competition. However, after failing to get game time at Liverpool, the defender must also keep game time in mind when he makes his choice this summer.