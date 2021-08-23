Sheffield United could be on red alert after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comments on Manchester United man

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed 19-year-old Amad Diallo could be available to go out on loan to the right club for the right offer, speaking after the Red Devils’ draw against Southampton.

The Ivorian officially joined United back in January from Atalanta on a four-and-a-half year contract, in a deal reported to be worth up to €40m.

But the teenager has only made four Premier League appearances since he arrived from Italy and failed to make the bench against Southampton yesterday afternoon, with Jadon Sancho coming in from Borrusia Dortmund during the summer and keeping him out in the cold at Old Trafford.

With this, Sheffield United were said to be interested in a potential loan deal for the winger as they look to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Blades famously operated with five at the back under previous manager Chris Wilder but with current boss Slavisa Jokanovic reverting to a four in the early stages of the season before going back to a five against Huddersfield Town at the weekend, the Serbian could be on the search for wingers to give his side a new dimension going forward.

Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott was one potential target but with Xherdan Shaqiri’s move to Lyon all but confirmed, he looks set to stay at Anfield for the rest of the season.

This has made Manchester United’s Diallo potentially one of their top targets. Speaking to Sky Sports (August 22nd, 18:03) about the Ivorian winger’s situation, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “I’m a fan of Amad, he’s a top player.

“What’s he’s done in training over the last week since coming back from the Olympics has been impressive.

“If we find a right place for him then we will probably let him go, if not he will join our squad very soon. He is training with us and doing very well, I’m sure he will contribute if he stays with us.

“But if the right place and offer comes in for him, we will consider it, of course.”

The Verdict:

According to Fabrizio Romano, Amad Diallo only wants to join a Premier League club which could rule Sheffield United out of the race for his signature, but they could potentially make a tempting offer to United with the funds they have raised from Aaron Ramsdale’s sale.

It’s clear Jokanovic’s side need new signings to give them a much-needed boost despite the quality of their existing squad – and Diallo could easily be to Sheffield United what Ismaila Sarr was to Watford last season.

Like Sander Berge, the Ivorian would probably come in and play on a different level to the rest of his teammates in South Yorkshire, but interest from elsewhere should force the Blades to look at alternatives too.

With just eight days left to go until the end of the summer window, at least a couple of wingers, a central midfielder or two and another centre-back will be on the Blades’ shopping list, so they cannot afford to wait around for Diallo.

And at this stage, a move does look unlikely as Crystal Palace and others prepare to swoop for the teenager’s services.