Beerschot defender Stipe Radic could be invited to join Sheffield United ahead of next season, as per a report from Sheffield-based outlet, The Star.

The 21-year-old, who operates as a central defender, has featured 28 times in the league this season for the club who are currently bottom of the Jupiler Pro League.

It appears that the Blades could only be invited to sign the young defender should the Belgian outfit suffer relegation to the second-tier.

Beerschot, like Sheffield United, are part of the United World organisation; a global network of teams established by HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, however, a move to Bramall Lane is not as simple as it would first seem.

Work permit regulations and other similar arrangements are likely to play a role in the final outcome of the proposed move.

The verdict

Regarded as an emerging talent, this could be an extremely shrewd move by the Blades, with the United World organisation possibly leading the Blades into a good addition, should Beerschot suffer relegation.

Without knowing too much about the defender, he has gained some excellent experience over the last year and a half with the Belgian outfit, considering he is still just 21 years old.

Sheffield United have been hit with several injuries to regular first-team defenders this season, something that adds importance to recruiting more defenders for the next campaign.

Of course, the Blades still do not know what division they will be plying their trade in next season, and should they win promotion to the Premier League, then it may be difficult for the young defender to adapt straight away.