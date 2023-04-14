With Sheffield United currently second in the Championship, the Blades have a great chance to go on and secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

With six games left to play - one more than Luton Town and Middlesbrough behind them - the Blades have a five and eight point advantage over the aforementioned sides, respectively.

Of course, it is a brilliant position for the club to be in, but it has meant that uncertainty on one issue behind the scenes has grown.

What has Paul Heckingbottom said about Sheffield United's out of contract players?

At least that is what Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom suggested when offering the latest update on out-of-contract players to the media.

Indeed, the Blades boss revealed very little, instead suggesting that updates on the situation will come when the club know exactly which division they will be in next season, given that this will impact what offers they will make.

“We had got to the stage where we were offering deals and discussions,” the Blades boss revealed, via The Star.

“There were lots of different things going on. At the moment, though, we don’t know the full ins and outs of the finance.

"If we get to where we want to be, then it would be totally different. So we’ll see.”

Which Sheffield United players are out of contract this summer?

Whilst what Heckingbottom is saying about the finances makes sense given the gulf between the Championship and the Premier League, you do worry the Blades are leaving themselves a lot to do in the summer given how many players currently see their deals expire.

According to Transfermarkt, if nothing changes between now and then, the club will see 11 senior players exit for free come the end of June.

As per Transfermarkt, with three of those players - Oli Norwood, John Fleck and Ismaila Coulibaly - the club do have the option to trigger a 12-month extension, which would not require negotiating a new deal.

Elsewhere, though, a number of players do not have such clauses.

Forward Oli McBurnie, for example, who has netted 11 goals this season, as well as fellow forwards Daniel Jebbison and Billy Sharp. The Athletic do claim, though, that Jebbison's deal expires in 2024.

In midfield, as well as Norwood, Fleck and Coulibaly above, Ben Osborn also sees his deal end come June 30th at present.

Whilst at the back, goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, and defenders Jack Robinson, Enda Stevens, and Jack O'Connell are in the same situation.