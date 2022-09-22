Sheffield United contract update emerges on key player

Sheffield United are yet to open contract negotiations with midfielder Oliver Norwood despite seeing him remain one of their key players this season, as per an update from The Star.

The former Northern Ireland international put pen to paper on an extension in 2020 to extend his stay at Bramall Lane until 2023 – and has been an integral asset for the Blades during his time in South Yorkshire.

Initially arriving on loan in the summer of 2018, he went on to make his move permanent from Brighton during the following January and proved to be a key figure in getting United back to the Premier League under Chris Wilder.

Previously a fringe player at the Amex Stadium, his three goals and nine assists for the Blades proved to be the making of the Northern Irishman at the Lane and was one of the first names on the teamsheet for his current side during their two-year spell in the Premier League.

They may have endured a disastrous time at the top level during their second season – but United kept faith in him with the midfielder recording 49 appearances in all competitions last season.

He has been crucial once again this season with one goal and four assists in 10 displays – but they are now at risk of losing him for free next year with the board opting against engaging in talks with the 31-year-old yet.

The Verdict:

Although it would be difficult to see him making the move away from England, clubs in Europe will be able to offer him contracts in January and this is why the Blades should be looking to move swiftly to get him tied down.

It will also provide the midfielder with certainty and that can only go on to help his performance levels, though many would argue he will subconsciously keep his performance levels higher to try and earn a new contract if an offer isn’t made for another few months yet.

The 31-year-old does deserve to be treated better than that though considering his contribution to the Blades’ cause and their success in recent years.

They may be back in the second tier – but they are now one of the favourites to get back to the top tier this season and this situation contrasts the one they were in when they were plying their trade in the third tier.

In fairness to the board, he may not generate a huge fee in the future and this is why they may be reluctant to offer him fresh terms, but he’s a valuable asset and deserves to be offered a new deal.