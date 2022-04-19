Sheffield United continuing to sweat on player’s immediate availability

Sheffield United are not clear on the severity of Oli McBurnie’s foot injury.

McBurnie picked up a problem in his foot during Good Friday’s 2-1 defeat to Reading FC at Bramall Lane. That forced him out of Easter Monday’s draw with Bristol City, as Heckingbottom was left to play without a natural focal point at Ashton Gate.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom outlined how McBurnie had damaged a bone and ligament in his foot, with the club yet to get further news on the extent of his injury.

“Oli has got damage, his foot is huge,” Heckingbottom explained. “He was nowhere near making the (Bristol City) game.

“It has shown some damage to a bone and to a ligament, so we need to get to the extent of that.”

McBurnie, 25, hasn’t scored in the Championship this season for The Blades, with his only strike coming in the EFL Cup draw with Southampton back in September.

However, in the recent absence of Billy Sharp, who should hopefully be fit next week, McBurnie had been tasked with leading the line, amid Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick’s season-ending setbacks.

Heckingbottom opted to partner Morgan Gibbs-White with Iliman Ndiaye yesterday against Bristol City in the absence of striking options.

Ndiaye lasted 77 minutes, whilst Gibbs-White struck an equaliser for The Blades, cancelling out Chris Martin’s opener.

The Verdict

With Brewster and McGoldrick out already, plus Sharp nursing his own issue, it’s rotten luck that Heckingbottom has lost McBurnie.

And, reading between the lines of this particular update, it could be that McBurnie’s problem will impact his game time between now and the end of the season, potentially into the play-off campaign too.

Sharp’s return to fitness does cushion the blow, but nevertheless, Heckingbottom is up against it with a patched up squad.

That’s not ideal moving into the run-in at all.

