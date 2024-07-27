Highlights Sheffield United are interested in Wolves' Ki-Jana Hoever to replace Jayden Bogle after his move to Leeds.

Hoever has impressed on loan at Stoke City in the past 18 months.

The Dutchman is way down the pecking order at Molineux, so they are sure to sanction his departure.

Sheffield United are interested in Wolves’ Ki-Jana Hoever as they look to bring in a new right-back this summer following Jayden Bogle’s move to Leeds United.

Chris Wilder is overseeing a major overhaul as the Blades prepare for life back in the Championship, and Bogle is one of several high-profile players to move on this summer.

Now, attention has turned to bringing in his replacement, and Football Insider has revealed that Hoever is a target.

Ki-Jana Hoever transfer latest

The 22-year-old joined Wolves back in the summer of 2020 from Liverpool, but he struggled to establish himself as a regular at Molineux, with Nelson Semedo the preferred right-back.

Therefore, Hoever’s game time in recent seasons has come out on loan, with a stint at PSV followed by the last 18 months with Stoke City.

The Dutchman impressed at Stoke, particularly with his attacking prowess, as he chipped in with four goals and five assists in the previous campaign.

However, with Wolves bringing in Brazilian talent Pedro Lima to compete with Semedo and Matt Doherty, it seems highly unlikely that Hoever will be near the XI this season.

So, another move could be on the cards, and the update has stated that the Blades are interested.

They claim that Hoever is viewed as an ‘ideal’ successor to Bogle, with a loan move on the cards for the player, who is under contract with Wolves until 2026.

Ki-Jana Hoever could flourish at Sheffield United

Even though Stoke have struggled in the past 18 months on the whole, most Potters fans would agree that Hoever is one of few who have emerged with credit in that period.

There were times when he didn't always convince defensively, but he generally did well, and he was a constant threat down the right flank with his energy and pace, and he contributed a lot in the final third.

With that in mind, Championship interest is understandable in the former Ajax youngster, and you’d imagine that he would slot in seamlessly at Sheffield United.

Ki-Jana Hoever's Stoke City 23/24 Championship Stats (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 40 Goals 4 Assists 5 Clean sheets 12 Pass accuracy 72% Interceptions per game 1.8 Tackles per game 2.3 Recoveries per game 4.8 Clearances per game 1.9

Sheffield United must address right-back situation

As well as Bogle moving on, George Baldock has also left Bramall Lane this summer, so two senior right-backs have moved on in what is a blow for the Blades.

Bogle and Baldock have proven themselves to be capable at this level in the past, so it’s an area that needs to be addressed in the window.

As mentioned, Hoever would tick a lot of boxes for Wilder in that he is proven in the Championship, and at 22, he is nowhere near his peak, so there’s plenty of room for improvement. Furthermore, it’s a potential deal that could be turned into a permanent one if all goes well, so there’s a lot to like if this does happen.

Sheffield United summer transfer plans

The season is fast approaching for Sheffield United, and whilst they have made some shrewd additions, notably Callum O’Hare and Kieffer Moore, it’s clear that more quality is needed to help the squad.

Promotion will be the aim this season, but they will need more new faces if they are to compete with the better sides in this league over a demanding 46-game season.

Sheffield United start their campaign at Preston on August 9.