Sheffield United are looking into re-joining the transfer battle for Peterborough United striker Ricky-Jade Jones after seeing a summer move collapse, according to recent reports.

Alan Nixon has reported via his Patreon that the Blades could join the bidding for Jones when the transfer window opens, with the 22-year-old being a player who has been admired by the Bramall Lane hierarchy for some time.

Chris Wilder came close to striking a deal to bring the Peterborough striker to the club in the summer, with The Star reporting that a deal was agreed should Sheffield United's takeover be completed in time, which, as we know, still hasn't been done.

However, it seems like the Blades haven't given up their interest in the 22-year-old and could swoop when the transfer window opens next month.

Sheffield United considering fresh transfer move for Ricky-Jade Jones

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for the Posh this season, with a goal against Crawley Town on Saturday taking his tally to ten goals for the season in all competitions, and it's easy to see why Wilder wants to sign him.

Jones has scored ten goals and registered three assists in 24 appearances this season, which has included five goals in League One, and he's the star man for Darren Ferguson's side, so interest from clubs in higher divisions in January seems inevitable.

Ricky-Jade Jones' Peterborough United Stats 2024-25 - As Per Transfermarkt Competition P G A League One 19 5 3 FA Cup 2 4 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0 EFL Trophy 2 1 0

Posh will likely be forced to sell in January with Jones' contract at London Road expiring at the end of the season, and they'll want to make some money on him rather than let him depart for minimal compensation at the end of the season, but it means clubs could sign him on a cut-price deal.

The Star have reported that Newcastle United have previously been linked with the pacy forward, and it looks like the Blades have a battle on their hands to secure his signature next month.

It remains to be seen whether the lack of a completed takeover will prevent the Blades from signing Jones yet again in January, but the striker looks certain to be on the move next month and Wilder will hope he can do enough to bring him to Bramall Lane.

Ricky-Jade Jones would be an excellent signing for Sheffield United

Jones has proved himself as someone who's more than capable of making the step-up to the Championship, and if Wilder was able to sign him, then the Blades would have a real asset on their hands.

Sheffield United aren't short of options up front with the likes of Kieffer Moore, Tyrese Campbell and Rhian Brewster on their books, but Brewster is out of contract at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen whether he'll get a new deal given his struggles in front of goal in recent years.

Speedster Jones would offer Sheffield United something completely different to target man Moore, and it's easy to see why Wilder wants strikers with a range of different strengths.

However, with the 22-year-old looking certain to leave London Road next month, clubs will be watching him with interest, and it looks like the Blades will face stiff competition to sign him.