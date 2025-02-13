Sheffield United are interested in Liverpool duo Owen Beck and Lewis Koumas ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Blades had a very busy and productive January transfer window after their takeover finally went through, and many of the new signings have already made an impact as they push for a return to the Premier League.

Championship Table (as of 13/2/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 32 47 69 2 Sheffield United 32 23 67 3 Burnley 32 30 64 4 Sunderland 32 21 62

Chris Wilder and the recruitment team will be pleased with the strength in depth of the squad, but, as always, they will be looking ahead and thinking about how they can improve.

Sheffield United target Owen Beck and Lewis Koumas

And, according to the Daily Mail, two Liverpool youngsters are on their radar, with Beck and Koumas both attracting attention from key figures at Bramall Lane.

Left-back Beck is highly-rated at Anfield, but he has understandably had to go out on loan for game time, with recent spells at Bolton and Dundee.

The 22-year-old is currently with Blackburn, and he has played a key role in helping Rovers to the play-off places, but he is due to return to Liverpool in the summer.

Meanwhile, Koumas is also benefiting from a Championship loan spell, with the 19-year-old attacker with Stoke City as they battle to stay in the division.

Whilst it has been a tough campaign for the Potters, Koumas has been a success story, as he has impressed with his pace and direct style.

The update adds that Wilder’s number two, Alan Knill, knows the duo from his time with Wales, although any move will ‘probably’ depend on whether the Blades win promotion, and it’s expected they will have competition for the signatures of the duo.

Sheffield United will look to kick-on this summer

It’s obviously difficult to speculate about summer transfers at Sheffield United, as it’s all going to depend on what league they’re in.

Clearly, the recruitment team will be planning for both scenarios, and there is definitely a brighter outlook at the club after the takeover that went through.

The club were aggressive in the recent window, and it was apparent that they had targeted players who were proven in the Championship, as they could come in to make an instant impact on the team.

In terms of their profile, Beck and Koumas fit the mould in terms of what the Blades should want, as they’re talented, young players who have the potential to have big careers in the game, and it would be a coup if they could get them in.

So, it’s one to monitor in the summer, with a big transfer window upcoming, regardless of what league Sheffield United are in.