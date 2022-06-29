Sheffield United confirm transfer agreement with German club

Sheffield United forward Oliver Burke has agreed to move to German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, the club have confirmed.

As reported by Deich Stube earlier in the day, Bremen were interested in a deal for Burke, who had fallen out of favour at Bramall Lane.

And in the space of a few hours, a deal has been tied up to see the Scotland international return to Germany to sign for Bremen, who have have been promoted back to Germany’s top flight after just a one-year absence.

Since arriving at the Blades in the summer of 2020 in a swap deal with West Brom for Callum Robinson, Burke has failed to fire for the South Yorkshire outfit.

The 25-year-old played 28 times in the league for United – 25 of those coming in the Premier League – and scored just once, his last appearance coming in August under Slavisa Jokanovic’s management.

Current boss Paul Heckingbottom sent Burke out on loan to Championship rivals Millwall in the second half of the 2021-22 season, and the Lions were believed to be interested in a deal for the forward this summer.

However, they have lost out to Bremen, who have secured a deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Verdict

Things just never seemed to happen for Burke at Bramall Lane.

There were high hopes for him based on his time at Nottingham Forest as a youngster, with that form securing him a big-money move to RB Leipzig.

He was never able to rediscover that form at West Brom, and Sheffield United supporters found his contributions frustrating as well.

Burke did somewhat of a job at Millwall, to the point that Gary Rowett was keen to get him back, but Burke has opted for a second crack at the Bundesliga – at 25 years of age he has more-than enough time to make an impact still.