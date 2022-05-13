Sheffield United confirm significant squad news ahead of 2022/23 despite lingering play-off campaign

Sheffield United have confirmed that David McGoldrick will be amongst three players not having their contracts at Bramall Lane renewed beyond the end of the season.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side begin their play-off campaign against Nottingham Forest tomorrow afternoon and are potentially just three games away from a Premier League return.

However, plans are already being put in place for 2022/23, with a club statement confirming that McGoldrick will be moving on after four successful seasons in South Yorkshire.

Lys Mousset and Luke Freeman will also be released, having spent time away from the club on loan this season with Salernitana and Millwall respectively.

McGoldrick, though, is the headline name, having made 136 appearances for the club, scoring 30 goals and playing a crucial role in helping the Blades into the Premier League under Chris Wilder.

A serious thigh injury picked up in the win over Middlesbrough earlier in 2022 ended McGoldrick’s season, meaning he’s played his last game for the club now.

Another update has emerged regarding Jack Robinson and Ben Osborn, who have had the 12-month option on their contracts extended, keeping them around until the summer of 2023.

Both will be expected to be involved in Heckingbottom’s squad tomorrow in the first leg of their play-off semi-final with Nottingham Forest.

The Verdict

Given that McGoldrick’s season is over and the fact that Mousset and Freeman have been out on loan, this trio aren’t going to be involved in the play-offs, so the timing isn’t as bizarre as it might seem.

Announcing this before tomorrow means that McGoldrick, in particular, can be given a send off by the Bramall Lane faithful for all he’s done in red and white.

On the flip side of that, announcing that Robinson and Osborn have had their contracts extended means that their sole focus can now be on the play-offs and getting back to the Premier League.

