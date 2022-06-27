Sheffield United confirm significant double update on player

Sheffield United have revealed that youngster Harry Boyes has signed a new contract at the club and will spend next season on loan at Forest Green Rovers.

The 20-year-old left-sider is highly-rated at Bramall Lane but he has understandably found it hard to get near the first-team. Therefore, Boyes spent the previous campaign in the National League with Solihull Moors, where he impressed, scoring five goals in 33 games.

Whilst the season ended in heartbreak as they lost the play-off final, Boyes will be in the Football League next season after the Blades announced he had joined the newly-promoted League One side.

As well as that, he has committed his future to the club by signing a three-year contract to remain with the Yorkshire outfit.

Landing Boyes will be seen as a coup for Forest Green and the youngster is likely to be seen as the replacement for Nicky Cadden who is set to leave the club when his contract expires in the coming days amid second tier interest in the player.

The verdict

This looks like it’s a very good deal for all parties, with Boyes sure to be relishing the chance to get out playing regularly in League One which is a great opportunity.

As well as that, Forest Green need the player and he seems the ideal fit for the way they want to play, so he will certainly help them as they prepare for life at a higher level.

For Sheffield United, they’ll be glad to get Boyes signed on a long-term deal and they will be monitoring him closely next season.

