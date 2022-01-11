Sheffield United confirm player departure as agreement reached with European outfit

Sheffield United have revealed that keeper Michael Verrips has left the club to join Fortuna Sittard on an initial loan deal.

Goalkeeper Michael Verrips is heading out of Bramall Lane on loan. The Dutchman will join Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard on loan for the remainder of the season with the option to purchase in the summer.#SUFC 🔴 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 11, 2022

The 25-year-old joined the Blades in 2019 when they had just been promoted to the Premier League, when he was signed as backup to Dean Henderson.

Even after the England international returned to Bramall Lane, Verrips found himself down the pecking order, and he spent the second half of the previous campaign with Emmen.

Injuries did give the stopper a chance this season, but Verrips put in a forgettable performance as the Blades were hammered 4-0 by West Brom.

And, he could have played his last game for the Yorkshire outfit after it was announced by the club today that the player had linked up with Fortuna Sittard for the rest of the campaign, whilst they have an option to make the move a permanent one in the summer.

The Dutch top-flight side are in the relegation zone right now, although they are only three points from safety, which could impact whether the permanent move is triggered ahead of next season.

Are these 22 Sheffield United stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Sheffield United won 6+ Premier League games last season. Real Fake

The verdict

This seems like a very good move for all parties as Verrips is nowhere near the Sheffield United team right now and that’s with Robin Olsen injured.

So, a departure will give him the chance to try and get some game time and it will free up some space and wages for the Blades.

You can’t imagine that the fans are too bothered by this at all, as Verrips’ struggles under the high balls at The Hawthorns this season showed he may not be cut out for life in English football.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.