Sheffield United confirm double player agreement

Sheffield United have confirmed that goalkeeping duo Adam Davies and Jake Eastwood have agreed new deals to stay at Bramall Lane.

Keeping Davies in particular will be seen as an important bit of business for Paul Heckingbottom as the former Barnsley stopper has provided good cover for number one Wes Foderingham since joining in January.

There had been doubts about his future as his contract expired but it was announced on Saturday afternoon that the Welsh international had signed up with the club for another two years.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Heckingbottom revealed his delight at the news.

“We are pleased that Davo has decided to extend his stay with us. He could have gone to other Championship clubs but he made it clear he saw his future here. Davo re-signing means we have two really experienced goalkeepers on the books for next season and we feel that is vitally important at this level.”

Academy graduate Eastwood has also signed a longer deal, and he is expected to go out on loan once again this season.

The verdict

This seems like a good bit of business for Sheffield United as Davies is a reliable performer at this level and he is someone who could easily step in if Foderingham suffered an injury.

As Heckingbottom stated, it’s an important to have competition for places as it ensures players are pushed to their maximum and that’s what they’ve got here.

Similarly, it makes sense to keep Eastwood and he will hope to continue his development with another loan away next season.

