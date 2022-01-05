Sheffield United confirm double loan extension agreements for youngsters

Sheffield United have opted to extend the loan exits of youngsters Marcus Dewhurst and Kyron Gordon with them at Boston United in National League North.

The Blades have a very deep squad and lots of good young players coming through as well, so it makes sense for some of the youngsters to be heading out on loan and trying to get more senior minutes elsewhere with a view to them developing and improving.

Indeed, that is the case with Dewhurst and Gordon with Sheffield United’s Development Twitter page confirming that both will be staying at Boston for a little while yet.

Dewhurst will remain at the club for another two and a half months at least, until mid-March, whilst the plan for Gordon is for him to be there until the end of the season now:

Marcus Dewhurst and Kyron Gordon have extended their loan deals at National League North side Boston United. Dewhurst's loan has been extended until March 19th while Gordon's loan has been extended until the end of the season.#SUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/bZoJqYfcm0 — Sheffield United Development (@sufcdevelopment) January 5, 2022

The Verdict

How many incomings to the first team the Blades opt to try and make this January remains to be seen but it appears clear that they have firm plans in mind for this young pair.

The Blades have got some good players on their books in the youth ranks and will want to see them developing as much as possible so these extensions could be ideal for the duo to try and do exactly that.

