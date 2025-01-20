Sheffield United's new owners COH Sports have appointed three new board members and investors amid the club's quest to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

The American-based consortium, led by businessmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, completed their takeover of the Blades last month as the pair became co-chairmen.

Meanwhile, following their relegation from the Premier League last term, Chris Wilder's men currently occupy an automatic promotion spot, following their 2-0 victory over Norwich City last time out.

Championship standings as of 20/01/2025 Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds 27 32 56 2 Sheffield Utd 27 21 55 3 Burnley 27 22 53 4 Sunderland 27 17 51

Sheffield United announce three new board members

An official club statement revealed that Rosen and Eltoukhy have appointed Joe Russo, Len Komoroski and Terry Ahern to the Blades' board of directors, and the trio will now become COH Sports investors.

Russo is a highly successful film director and producer, whose portfolio boasts a quartet of Marvel movies, while Komoroski has over 40 years worth of experience in the sports and entertainment industries.

Ahern, meanwhile, is a prominent figure in real estate advisory, as the co-founder, principal and chief executive officer of The Townsend Group.

Blades co-owners deliver message following Sheffield United board appointments

A message from Rosen and Eltoukhy said: "We are delighted to welcome Joe, Len and Terry to the board of directors of Sheffield United Football Club.

"We want to see the Blades competing in the top-flight of English football consistently, not just on a one-off basis.

"An important element of this is ensuring Sheffield United Football Club has the highest quality team, not just on the pitch but in the boardroom as well.

"Each of Joe, Len and Terry bring outstanding capabilities and decades of experience to the table as we plan for the long term, develop the brand and ensure we have the best infrastructure in place.

"As prospective board members and investors, we know all Blades fans will give them a warm welcome at Bramall Lane."

Blades supporters will hope owners' message comes to fruition

The part of Rosen and Eltoukhy's message which will most keenly interest the Bramall Lane faithful is where the new co-owners state that they wish for the club to maintain Premier League status on a consistent basis.

To the frustration of supporters, Wilder's men have bounced between the Championship and the top-flight in recent years, suffering relegation back to the second tier in both 2021 and 2024.

Amid their club's latest top-two bid, fans will now hope to see the Blades remain in the Premier League for an extended period of time, should they earn promotion come the end of the campaign.

The fact that Rosen and Eltoukhy appear eager to deliver such success will please supporters who will not have enjoyed their club's relegations in recent years, while the recent addition of quality forward Ben Brereton Diaz on a potential loan-to-buy deal from Southampton reinforces COH Sports' aspirations of top-flight success.