Sheffield United coach sends Millwall warning ahead of Championship clash

Sheffield United assistant coach Stuart McCall has warned Millwall that getting all three points is the only thought in his side’s minds ahead of today’s clash.

The Blades travel down to the capital on a nine-game unbeaten run that has helped them climb into the top six.

Millwall are in a rich vein of form themselves, however, and have won three on the bounce – including 2-0 victories at The Den against promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion and QPR.

That fact is not lost on McCall, who recognised it would be a tough test when speaking to club media yesterday.

“They certainly are (on a decent run right now),” said the United assistant. “Three wins on the bounce. A couple of really good home performances – they beat West Brom 2-0, they also beat QPR last time out at home 2-0.

“Again, they’ve had a couple of injuries so they might not be freshening it up as much as they would’ve liked but listen when you’ve won three on the bounce you’ve got momentum.”

Even so, McCall warned the Lions that the Yorkshire club are only heading down to the capital for one thing.

He said: “Listen, there is only one thought in our minds tomorrow is to go down there and try to come back with three points.

“A very positive front foot performance, that’s what we’re after and hopefully we can deliver.”

The Den has got a reputation for a frosty atmosphere but McCall is confident that United’s travelling support can stand up to it.

He explained: “Speaking from experience, I went down there earlier in the season with Blackpool, the crowd will get behind them. Although, we’ll have a really good travelling support down there and they will make themselves heard as usual.”

The Verdict

The Blades are full of confidence right now and it is clear to see why given they’ve not lost a game since early January.

Millwall have found form of their own and today’s game will be a test but McCann’s warning suggests that his side are approaching things in the right way.

They know the dangers that the Lions possess but they want to play their game and get on the front foot.

That should make the match in south London this afternoon an enthralling contest.