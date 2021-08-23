Sheffield United closing in on transfer agreement

Sheffield United are said to be closing in on a transfer agreement for midfielder Adlène Guedioura, as per a recent report by The Star.

The 35-year-old former Watford player is said to have watched the Blades’ weekend home defeat to Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane and could be set to become Slavisa Jokanovic’s latest new signing in the Steel City.

Jokanovic previously worked with the veteran during their time together at Vicarage Road and is seemingly keen to keep their strong relationship going at Sheffield United.

Guedioura also played for the likes of Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Wolves during his previous stints in English football and would add a wealth of experience to the centre of the park.

It is as yet unclear as to how long the player’s contract would be at Bramall Lane if the move is completed, with the Algerian having been without a club since leaving Qatari side Al-Gharafa SC this summer.

Sheffield United have only made one summer signing during the current transfer window, with Ben Davies having arrived on loan from Liverpool.

The Verdict

This is a potential arrival at Bramall Lane that is sure to raise an eyebrow or two given the player’s age, however Guedioura is a signing that Jokanovic will feel he can get the best out of following their previous time together at Watford.

On the face of things, this isn’t exactly a signing that the Blades are in desperate need of and it could well suggest that Sander Berge could finally be on the move after being strongly linked with a transfer away from the Steel City.

Guedioura will be a good squad option but in truth it is probably doubtful that he could become a regular starter after being out of action for a good few months.

Overall this is a low risk addition for the Blades and it could well kick start some more deals being struck further down the line as the deadline grows nearer.