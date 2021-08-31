Sheffield United closing in on transfer agreement with Wolves

Sheffield United are closing in on a deal with Wolves in what remains of the transfer window, in regard to a loan deal for Morgan Gibbs-White, as reported by Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mail.

The tweet suggests that The Blades’ signing of Conor Hourihane will not hinder the potential move for the 21-year-old.

Gibbs-White, who has played just seven minutes of Premier League football this season, has made 86 appearances for the Midlands club, after coming through the club’s academy system from the age of eight.

The young midfielder has also represented England from U16s, all the way through to the U21’s, racking up over 30 appearances at youth-level for his country.

Gibbs-White also enjoyed a brief loan spell with Swansea City during the 2020/21 campaign, scoring once and assisting another one in six appearances in South Wales.

The verdict

Sheffield United need some athleticism in the middle of the park, and that is exactly what the Wolves man can offer.

Gibbs-White certainly has the potential to operate in the Premier League for a very long time, but a successful second-tier loan, where he can gain regular minutes for the majority of the season, is certainly what is needed at present.

The young midfielder has the technical ability and vision to match his desire and work rate, making him an ideal midfielder for Slavisa Jokanovic to bring in.

He has also proved to be an attacking threat during his youth career, and at senior level to some extent, which will help the rather blunt Blades at present.

