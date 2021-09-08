Sheffield United closing in on latest transfer swoop as terms of deal outlined

Sheffield United are close to completing a deal to sign midfielder Adlène Guedioura on a free transfer for the rest of the campaign, according to the latest update from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Guedioura has been training with the Blades over recent weeks in the hope of potentially earning himself a contract at Bramall Lane. That comes with Slavisa Jokanovic having invited him to join up the rest of his squad ahead of the end of the summer transfer window.

The 35-year-old has worked with Jokanovic before and was part of his side in his previous spell in charge of Al-Gharafa. He has also got plenty of experience in the Championship with him having featured for Watford, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest.

The Blades managed to strengthen their midfield options with the late arrivals of both Conor Hourihane and Morgan Gibbs-White.

However, after missing out on a move for Ronaldo Vieira they were potentially in need of adding to their squad further.

20 quiz questions about Sheffield United’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Where do Sheffield United currently sit in the Championship table? 21st 22nd 23rd 24th

According to The Sun journalist Nixon, Sheffield United are now close to completing a deal for the 35-year-old that will see him join the Blades for the rest of the campaign. That comes after it is thought that the midfielder did enough in training to earn himself a contract.

The verdict

This seems like a sensible move for Sheffield United with Guedioura the sort of experienced head that it should prove to be useful to have within their squad for the rest of the Championship campaign.

Jokanovic already has faith in the midfielder and he will be aware that he can bring different qualities to the side that they are lacking at the moment.

At the age of 35, Guedioura might not be a guaranteed starter for the Blades this season. However, he will be able to come off the bench and show his experience to potentially see out matches for Sheffield United in the Championship this term.

While the midfielder will also be able to come into the side from the start when Jokanovic wants to rotate his options. With the likes of Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Sander Berge, Hourihane and Gibbs-White to chose from as well, the Blades would be looking strong in that area if Guedioura signs a deal with them.