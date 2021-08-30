Sheffield United closing in on deal for free agent

Championship outfit Sheffield United are closing in on a deal to signing free agent Adlene Guedioura according to The Star, with the Algerian expected to link up with the Blades ‘shortly’.

The 35-year-old is one of manager Slavisa Jokanovic’s most trusted players – bringing him in on loan at Watford in 2014 and helping the Hornets to achieve promotion to the Premier League during the 2014/15 campaign – and then opting to sign him at Qatari side Al-Gharafa in 2019 where they spent two years together until their departures this summer.

However, the duo weren’t separated for very long, with Guedioura arriving back in England and joining in with the Blades’ training sessions with a view to a permanent deal.

He now looks set to join a side who have failed to win any of their opening five league matches, losing three, drawing two and scoring just one goal in over 450 minutes of Championship football.

Despite this inability to score, it’s their middle of the park that needs addressing the most, with John Lundstram leaving the club on the expiration of his contract in the summer to join Rangers, leaving a sizeable void in the South Yorkshire side’s midfield in the process.

They looked set to sign a replacement in Ronaldo Vieira earlier this month, but his loan-to-buy deal from Italian top-tier side Sampdoria fell through after the English side discovered it would take longer to see the 23-year-old in action than first thought.

Adlene Guedioura is one player that looks likely to get a deal over the line though, although it’s currently unclear whether they will make another signing in midfield on top of this with other positions to address as well.

The Verdict:

In their current state, it’s clear Jokanovic’s side need transfers that are almost certain to go through after experiencing bitter disappointment with Ronaldo Vieira in the summer, having worked hard on a deal to recruit him.

After working with Sheffield United’s manager on two separate occasions, Guedioura is unlikely to be tempted away from Bramall Lane with a last-minute move, and the fact he’s already in the building is a big plus for the Championship side who should be able to push this deal through without any major problems.

The Algerian will come in as a reliable figure for the manager and in the situation they currently find themselves in with results, this is exactly what Sheffield United needs, even if he isn’t the most spectacular signing.

It would be disappointing if this was their only signing in central midfield though, but Sander Berge potentially staying would be a big boost in the middle of the park and there are several areas they need to strengthen before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

The goalkeeping area is just one after Aaron Ramsdale’s departure to Arsenal, with another centre-back coming in not out of the question and new wingers potentially on the agenda to give manager Jokanovic the option to change his system.