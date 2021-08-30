Sheffield United closing in on Aston Villa player, medical scheduled

Sheffield United are set to complete the loan signing of Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane, according to Matt Law of the Telegraph.

Hourihane has made 151 appearances for Villa since joining the club from Barnsley in January 2017, and played a key role in helping them win promotion to the Premier League under Dean Smith.

The 30-year-old scored seven goals and chipped in with 12 assists as Smith’s side went up via the play-offs in 2018/19, but he has since found regular game time hard to come by in the Premier League.

Hourihane has made 31 appearances for Villa in the top-flight, and was allowed to depart Villa Park on loan for Swansea City in the second half of last season.

The Irishman scored five goals in 19 Championship appearances for the Swans as they reached the play-off final, only to be defeated by Brentford.

Hourihane has only made one appearance for Villa this season, coming in the Carabao Cup win over Barrow, and is set to depart on loan again.

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Sheffield United are expected to complete the loan signing of Hourihane, with a medical expected to take place today.

The Verdict

This is a top signing for the Blades in my opinion.

Hourihane is a classy operator at this level. He’s good on the ball and adds goal threat and creativity from midfield, which is something the Blades are lacking at the moment.

He is excellent at Championship level, and adds to what is already a really quality, experienced squad.