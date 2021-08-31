Sheffield United closing in on ambitious transfer swoop for Barcelona player

Sheffield United are set to sign Álex Collado on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

⚠️🔵🔴 Álex Collado se va cedido al Sheffield United. Cesión sin opción de compra. Mas detalles en @sport #fcblive pic.twitter.com/DQdIXYKaLA — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) August 31, 2021

The 22-year-old, who is a creative attacking midfielder, has come through the famous La Masia academy and has actually featured for the first-team on occasions in recent years, although the vast majority of his appearances have been with the B team, who play in the Spanish lower leagues.

Now though, he appears to be set for his first temporary switch away from Camp Nou, as reporter Albert Rogé stated that he will be making the move to Bramall Lane.

The update claims he will link up with Slavisa Jokanovic’s side on a straight loan deal, with the Blades not having an option to make the transfer a permanent one.

Bringing in someone with his technical ability and quality on the ball will be very welcome for the Sheffield United fans as the team have endured a tough start to the season, as they sit in the relegation zone and have managed just one goal in five league games so far.

22 things all Sheffield United fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 What year were the club founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

The verdict

This would be a very exciting signing for Sheffield United and it’s one that seems to be very close. Whilst it would take time for the youngster to adapt to English football, he clearly has a lot of ability.

And, anyone who has seen the Blades play this season recognises that they are lacking creativity and imagination in the final third.

Collado would provide that and it would be one of the most intriguing and exciting transfers of the window if this does happen considering where he has come from.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.