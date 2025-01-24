Sheffield United are progressing well in their quest to secure a loan deal for Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury, Football League World understands.

The Blades were first linked with the former England international earlier this month, with the Sheffield Star reporting this interest.

FLW understands the Championship promotion challengers have retained their interest in Choudhury - and are edging closer to securing a deal for the 27-year-old.

Leicester have been a Premier League team for much of the midfielder's time in the first team, but he has plenty of EFL experience under his belt, spending time on loan at Burton Albion and Watford in the past.

And having failed to establish himself as a key part of the Foxes' first team this season, he could now be set to spend the remainder of the campaign at Bramall Lane, with United continuing to search for new recruits despite already signing Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon.

Sheffield United closing in on Hamza Choudhury loan deal

Talks between the Blades and Leicester regarding a loan deal are ongoing at this stage, but the former are increasingly confident that they will be able to secure an agreement for Choudhury.

He would join United for the remainder of the campaign - and could play a big part in their promotion quest.

Wilder has worked with Choudhury before, with the pair spending a fairly short time together at Vicarage Road, and it looks increasingly likely that they will reunite at Bramall Lane.

Hamza Choudhury could be a shrewd signing for Sheffield United

The Blades have forked out a decent amount to recruit Tom Cannon during this window, so they need to watch their spending.

Though they may need to cover Choudhury's wages if he joins, or at least a portion of his salary, they won't have to spend a big transfer fee, with the player only set to join on loan.

And with the experience the 27-year-old has under his belt, winning promotion with Leicester at the end of last term, he could be a very shrewd addition.

He can also play at full-back, as well as in central midfield, and this versatility could come in handy as injuries and suspensions come into play in the final months of the campaign.

This could also be a good move for the player, who will be keen to win more game time.