Sheffield United defender claim made amid reported transfer interest

Sheffield United may be forced to offer George Baldock if they intend to keep him at Bramall Lane for the foreseeable future, claim The Star.

As per their report, the Blades could elect to offer the 29-year-old a new deal amid his Greece national team debut, and reported interest from Greek Super League champions Olympiacos.

It emerged yesterday that Baldock was on a shortlist of potential right-back targets for the Greek side, who are owned by Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

George Baldock has spent five seasons at Bramall Lane so far, and his current contract ties him at the club until the summer of 2024.

In his time at the club, Baldock has made 166 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Those appearances include 70 Premier League outings, with Baldock a member of the squad that won promotion to the Premier League with the Blades in 2018/19.

In Sheffield United’s first season back in the top flight in 2019/20, Baldock was particularly impressive, with the Blades finishing the season 9th in the Premier League.

As Sheffield United returned to the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League in 2020/21, Baldock appeared 27 times in all competitions for the club.

The Verdict

With two years remaining on his current deal, Sheffield United should feel relaxed about George Baldock’s future.

They are in a strong position to resist any transfer interest in the defender this summer, and if they want him to be, they can keep him at Bramall Lane until at least 2024.

That summer, Baldock will be 31 years old, and it could be argued that the club should be looking towards the future at that point, rather than looking to secure Baldock on a long-term basis.

If Olympiacos do come in for Baldock with a serious offer, the offer of a contract extension on his current deal could be a smart move, but if that interest does not materialise in a bid, the Blades should be hesitant to offer anything more than a one or possibly two year extension at this stage.