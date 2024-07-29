This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield United go into the new Championship season as one of the favourites for promotion after a period of success over the last five years, with FLW's Blades fan pundit also backing them for an instant return to the Premier League.

The South Yorkshire outfit were relegated from the top flight in April following a crushing 5-1 defeat to Newcastle United, but with Chris Wilder in charge, the rebuild is in full swing.

Sheffield United finished bottom of the table last season, conceding a record 104 goals, winning just three times and accruing just 16 points - the joint-third lowest alongside fellow Yorkshire side Huddersfield Town.

Nevertheless, the signings of Kieffer Moore, Callum O'Hare, Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum have already shown the Blades' intent of rising from the ashes of a dismal 2023/24.

With Wilder at the helm, the Bramall Lane faithful will be hoping for a repeat of the 2018/19 campaign, in which the former Middlesbrough and Watford manager guided them to a second place finish.

2018/19 Championship Top Six Team GP W D L GD PTS 1. Norwich City (C) 46 27 13 6 36 94 2. Sheffield United (P) 46 26 11 9 37 89 3. Leeds United 46 25 8 13 23 83 4. West Bromwich Albion 46 23 11 12 25 80 5. Aston Villa (P) 46 20 16 10 21 76 6. Derby County 46 20 14 12 15 74

Chris Wilder backed to lead Sheffield United to instant Premier League return

Despite a failure to keep Sheffield United up on his return in December 2023, Wilder knows the Championship inside and out, particularly with this club.

Spells with Middlesbrough and Watford did not bear the same gifts for those two clubs, but, in familiar territory and with players he can trust, the 56-year-old will be looking to let the good times roll once again.

FLW's Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy believes that Wilder is the man to take the Blades back to the Premier League, despite his struggles inbetween his two stints at Bramall Lane.

"I'm a huge Chris Wilder fan. I've enjoyed my most enjoyable times as a Blade with Chris Wilder at the helm," Jimmy told Football League World.

"A lot of people will say that Dave Bassett is the greatest of all time in terms of what we can refer to as recent memory, but I've enjoyed the football and the success under Chris Wilder more than anybody.

"There's nobody I would want more leading our club particularly through these uncertain times and the fact that we've got to rebuild an entire squad. He knows exactly what the club's about, he's a fan first and foremost and a brilliant football manager, secondly."

Chris Wilder warning issued despite backing of Sheffield United fan pundit

Despite a positive history with the Blades, Wilder left the club in a bad position in 2021. Sheffield United were bottom of the Premier League, 12 points off safety with just 10 games remaining.

A lack of direction between the board of director and himself seemingly made Wilder's position unattainable, with both parties failing to agree on the same transfer policy in that season's January transfer window.

His dramatic exit could mean that Blades fans still fail to trust their manager - something that has been acknowledged by Jimmy.

"Some people think that they way he left was unforgivable, and so it left a bit of a bitter taste," Jimmy added.

"I think it was a bit of burnout. I think he was a bit of a broken man when he left the club.

"There's been internal battles that have been going on throughout his time at the club. He’s not always had the greatest relationship with Prince Abdullah directly.

"Obviously, that's now hopefully mended somewhat and may change now we're going through a takeover anyway, but I certainly think that, despite his uneventful post-United jobs, he didn't have the success that he had wanted in the Premier League.

"While some will disagree, and I think that's more because he's hurt them in the past. It's one of those that you know, we don't want to fall in love again because our ex could break our heart again.

"I honestly think that there's nobody better than Chris Wilder to get us not only fixed and back together as a football club and get our identity back which we've lacked for so long - being difficult to beat and nobody wanting to come to Bramall Lane.

"It was too easy last season, and it has been for some time. He'll get us back fit and firing, and I think we'll work with a really strong chance of promotion."