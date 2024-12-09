Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is hoping that Tyrese Campbell will be fit enough to feature against Millwall on Wednesday after picking up a knock against West Bromwich Albion.

Wilder's side aided and abetted the Baggies in keeping their current run of constant stalemates going with a 2-2 draw against them on Sunday, at the Hawthorns.

Conceding multiple goals in a league match has been fairly rare for the Blades, but Torbjorn Heggem and Tom Fellows managed to get the ball past Michael Cooper in the United net, one with a bit more luck than the other.

After going one-nil down thanks to Heggem's headed effort, Wilder's team hit back quickly with two goals in two minutes.

Callum O'Hare and Campbell quickly turned the game in the visitors' favour with two close-range efforts in the 35th and 37th minutes, but the striker was unable to play for much longer. He was replaced by Ryan One less than a third of the way into the second half after pulling up with a seeming hamstring problem.

Wilder is hopeful that the 24-year-old, who has now scored six times in his last eight games, will be able to get over the issue in time for their clash at The Den on Wednesday.

"He's okay," said the United manager on his number 23, via The Star. "He's just had a bit of a stiff back through the week so I think it's more neural than ligaments or hamstring. It tightened up."

Tyrese Campbell's 24/25 stats (Championship) Apps 14 Starts 8 Goals 6 Expected goals (xG) 2.89 Conversion rate (%) 32 Source: Sofascore - correct as of 09/12/24

If the club's top scorer in the league was to miss the Millwall match, United would at least have some viable options to deputise for him thanks to Rhian Brewster and Kieffer Moore's respective returns from injury.

"We've got Kieffer back for Wednesday, Anel [Ahmedhodzic] back for Wednesday, Harry [Souttar] back for Wednesday," Wilder mentioned. "They're huge players. Rhian came back today and is feeling his way back in.

"I was delighted with Alfie [Gilchrist] playing out of position and it was a great experience for the players. Tyrese, fingers crossed, will be okay and set for Wednesday."

Tyrese Campbell has made Sheffield United's January window much easier

So long as this injury doesn't turn out to be a major issue, the emergence of Campbell as the Blades' first choice striker will probably end up saving them a bit of money in the new year.

They had been looking at other forward options in the summer, like Peterborough United's Ricky-Jade Jones, who they may try their luck with again in January.

Now, with Campbell scoring at a good rate, and with the experienced option of Moore and the ex-Liverpool man behind him, that makes for a pretty strong list of strikers to choose from.