The 2023/24 season is not one that anybody connected with Sheffield United is going to want to remember any time soon.

Following the success of last season's promotion to the Premier League and run to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, the Blades have been brutally brought back down to earth this time round.

It has been a difficult campaign where wins have been extremely hard to come by, and they have already set the record for the most goals conceded in a 38-game Premier League season.

As a result, a 5-1 defeat at Newcastle late last month, finally confirmed Sheffield United's immediate relegation back to the Championship.

Now though, it appears that the club are already taking steps to make preparations for their attempts to bounce back in the coming campaign.

Sheffield United enacting transfer plans

In the wake of relegation, there is a high probability that there will be changes to the first-team squad over the course of the summer transfer window.

It is likely that some players will leave the club, as their contracts expire, or they attract potential interest from elsewhere.

Once that happens, they will of course need to be replaced by new incomings, and it seems work is being done on that.

Speaking recently, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder confirmed that his side have been in heavy discussions with potential targets for the summer transfer window, about moves to Bramall Lane.

That though, could be bad news for two teams that the Blades may be set to come up against in the Championship next season, in the form of Leeds United and Stoke City.

Sheffield United, Leeds and Stoke set for transfer tussle

Going into the summer transfer window, one player who certainly looks as though he will be in demand, is Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

Despite his side's relegation from the Championship this season, Johansson has impressed throughout the course of the campaign, attracting plenty of attention.

Viktor Johansson 2023/24 Championship stats for Rotherham United - from SofaScore Appearances 44 Goals Conceded per Game 1.9 Saves per Game 4.1 Penalties Saved 0/5 Clean Sheets 5 As of 3rd May 2024

Rotherham's relegation from the second-tier means a release clause in the Swede's contract is reportedly now in play, amid interest from Sheffield United themselves.

The Blades though are not the only team who are keen on the 25-year-old. Stoke are reportedly planning a move for Johansson, with Leeds also being credited with an interest in the goalkeeper.

Daniel Iversen's spell on loan at Stoke from Leicester is coming to an end, while there is often speculation surrounding the future of Illan Meslier at Leeds.

As a result, both may need to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer, and Johansson's recent performances and contract situation would make him a strong option to fill that potential void.

However, given Sheffield United have also been linked with the 25-year-old, the fact Wilder is already talking about the Blades seemingly being well down the line in discussions with potential targets, will be a worry for those other two teams.

If Johansson is indeed one of these targets that Sheffield United are in talks with, it may mean that even before the window has officially opened, Leeds and Stoke may be at risk of missing out on a potentially very good signing.

That would force them to go after over targets if they are to sign a new goalkeeper. Those alternative options though, may not be as reliable, and could potentially cost more than what Johansson would, in what could turn out to be a blow both on and off the pitch.

With all that in mind, these comments from Wilder here may well ought to spur Leeds and Stoke into action with their own moves for Johansson, to give them a chance of potentially leapfrogging Sheffield United in the race for the goalkeeer's services, and completing something of a coup in the process.