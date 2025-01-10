Chris Wilder has said that signings are just around the corner after a minimal amount of transfer activity early in the window.

So far, we haven't seen a single outgoing or incoming at Bramall Lane with the Blades' head coach keeping his cards close to his chest.

However, with COH Sports completing the takeover late last month, it seems that signings are just around the corner.

This will come as welcome relief for supporters, as a tough Christmas period knocked them off the top of the Championship table. These struggles coincided with the injury sustained by Harry Souttar, whose exceptional performances had been instrumental in the team’s brilliant start to the season.

Championship Table 1st-4th Rank Team Played GD Points 1 Leeds United 26 +29 53 2 Burnley 26 +17 52 3 Sheffield United 26 +19 52 4 Sunderland 26 +17 50

Adding a new centre-back will therefore be high on the shortlist, alongside addressing several other key positions to strengthen the squad.

Chris Wilder expects Sheffield United to complete business soon

Having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Cardiff City, Wilder addressed the press after the game and disclosed some interesting information about where the club are in the January window.

He said: "We've been talking the last 48 hours, continually working and trying to progress deals through.

"I've talked about selling clubs or players who are loaned out - they want the best deal and they wait for better offers coming in as well. It really is that type of situation, but we've moved stuff forward, so I'm sure hopefully we'll see some progress in the next four or five days leading up to the Norwich game.

"If I told you about one of the deals you'd find that ridiculous, but you have to wait. It's a bit of a game of poker at times. But we've got players who want to come here, which is the biggest thing. And we've got owners and a chief exec who are working tirelessly to try and bring players in, which is good enough for me."

'Ridiculous' deal incoming for Sheffield United

While Wilder didn't reveal any names, the comment on a 'ridiculous' deal has to get Sheffield United fans excited.

So far this window, we have seen them heavily linked with moves for Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury and Southampton's Ben Brereton Diaz. Both of these would represent strong additions, with the duo experiencing Championship success in their past.

If they manage to secure the two deals in time for the clash against Norwich, attention could then turn to bolstering the central defence - a position that may well be the focus of the exciting addition Wilder has been hinting at.