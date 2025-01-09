Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder believes that contract talks regarding his future will take care of itself, as he enters the final months of his contract.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, he also revealed that he wasn't involved in negotiations, with his representatives handling them on his behalf.

Wilder, 57, who had endured tough spells at Middlesbrough and Watford, re-joined the Blades back in December 2023, when the club was struggling at the bottom of the Premier League.

He only put pen to paper on an 18-month contract on his return to Bramall Lane though, which means his future will need to be addressed very quickly.

Wilder wasn't able to guide his team away from the drop zone during the second half of last term, though that was always going to be a tough task for any manager.

But a summer rebuild, aided by some excellent summer signings, has allowed them to enjoy a brilliant start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Halfway through the season, they remain in the automatic promotion mix, despite starting the season with a points deduction.

Championship table (1st-4th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 26 29 53 2 Burnley 26 22 52 3 Sheffield United 26 19 52 4 Sunderland 26 17 50 (As of January 9th, 2025)

And with some backing in the January window, with their new owners now at the helm, they could potentially secure a top-tier return at the end of the season.

However, they will need stability to give themselves the best chance of winning promotion, and tying their manager down to a new deal could be vital.

Chris Wilder relaxed amid Sheffield United takeover talks

Despite only having a matter of months left on his deal, Wilder is fairly relaxed about his contract situation and the current talks that are going on.

He said: "That (contract talks) will take care of itself.

"I've said enough about that in terms of the feeling I had after the game on Saturday (a 2-1 win at Watford), how tough it has been for everyone over that short period and how I felt about the performance. I'm not going to apologise for how I felt about it and how feel about my club.

"But that (his new contract) will take care of itself. It's in good hands and discussions are ongoing with the football club and with (chief executive) Stephen Bettis, and the people who represent me.

"I don't need to get involved now, I just need to concentrate on the main event which is continuing the good work we've produced so far leading up to Thursday's (FA) cup game (at home to Cardiff City) and then the final 20 (league) games of the season."

Sheffield United and Chris Wilder will be keen to have certainty

Wilder may be relaxed at this point, but he will want certainty and the fact negotiations are ongoing is a positive sign.

The 57-year-old seems to be committed to the club and the club are committed to him, so it would be difficult to see him not putting pen to paper on a contract.

The sooner that happens, the better, because speculation will only grow if negotiations drag on for too long.

This should be a simple deal to agree though.

And if Wilder can sign a new deal, that would be a further morale boost for the Blades, which can only aid their promotion quest.