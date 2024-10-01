Sheffield United could be without Ollie Arblaster for the next two games as he continues to return from an ankle injury.

The midfielder has been given a key role for the Blades this season by Chris Wilder, and he enjoyed a fantastic start to the season.

However, the 20-year-old has missed the past two games through injury, and the club have been coy on when he will return to full fitness as they continue to monitor and manage the issue.

Ollie Arblaster injury latest

And, whilst no definite date has been given for his return, journalist Andy Giddings has revealed that the Leeds game on October 18 could be when Arblaster is next on the pitch for the Blades after speaking to Wilder.

“Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says Oli Arblaster is still being assessed “week by week” but hinted he may not play until after the international break, due to ankle ligament damage. There are no new injury issues for Swansea’s visit.”

The Yorkshire side face Swansea on Wednesday, before they welcome Luton Town to Bramall Lane this weekend, with a 13-day break to follow ahead of that significant game against Leeds.

Ollie Arblaster will be missed for Sheffield United

Obviously, this is not good news for Sheffield United, as Arblaster is a very good player, and he had been in fine form earlier in the campaign, scoring two goals in five games.

It’s not just the goals though, as his overall work-rate is impressive, and he is very capable in possession, with his partnership alongside Vini Souza in the middle of the park looking very good.

So, losing a player of that quality is never ideal, but the reality is that the Blades have picked up four points in the two games he has missed, meaning the side have shown they can get results.

However, this is the right approach from Sheffield United, as it’s far too early in the season to be taking any risks with a player.

In that sense, the international break is coming at a good time, and if Arblaster is back and fully fit for Leeds, it will be a very welcome boost for what could be a pivotal fixture in the promotion race.

Sydie Peck can step up in Ollie Arblaster’s absence

As mentioned, Sheffield United have picked up four points in the two games without Arblaster, and a key reason for that has been the performances of Sydie Peck.

The youngster has brought real energy and drive to the midfield, and he has shown he belongs at this level.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 1 West Brom 7 7 16 2 Sunderland 7 8 15 3 Blackburn Rovers 7 8 15 4 Burnley 7 9 14 5 Leeds United 7 8 14 6 Sheffield United 7 6 13

For Wilder, it’s great that he has an option like that to bring into the side, and whilst some will argue the squad is lacking in key areas, they do have a good replacement for Arblaster here.

Now, it’s down to Peck to maintain that form moving forward, and even though you would expect Arblaster to come back into the XI when he is fit, it’s down to Peck to give Wilder a decision to make.