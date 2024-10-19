Sheffield United’s unbeaten run in the Championship came to an end on Friday night as they were beaten 2-0 by rivals Leeds United at Elland Road.

Having had a relatively nice fixture list since their relegation, this felt like the first significant test for Sheffield United, but there was confidence among the fans that they could come away from Leeds victorious.

So, it was a real surprise when, come 7pm, the team sheet revealed that Wilder had decided to make a major change to his setup, as he abandoned the usual 4-2-3-1 formation to go with a back three.

That also meant Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, the matchwinner against Luton, was left on the bench, as Rhys Norrington-Davies came into the back line.

Chris Wilder explains Sheffield United decision

To his credit, Wilder explained post-match why he made such a call, as he went into detail on how Leeds’ full-backs mean they effectively play with a front six.

As a result, he wanted an extra defensive body to ensure the back four weren’t pulled apart, and he cited Southampton’s success in the play-off final as the blueprint he wanted to follow. But, it didn’t work at all.

They’ve got six at the top of the pitch, that’s their game. We’ve studied them tactically, what other teams have done that has got them success, and Southampton had success last year in the play-off final by changing around, and we felt that could work.

Aside from the first ten minutes, the reality is that the Blades didn’t get close to Leeds, who dominated in all areas.

Sheffield United stats vs Leeds United (Source: Sofascore) Possession 45% Shots 5 Shots on target 0 xG 0.2 Big chances 0 Corners 3

They had men around Kieffer Moore, which meant he was ineffective, and they pushed high up the pitch, with the Blades’ lack of pace to get in behind enabling Leeds to play on the front foot for long spells.

In the end, the pressure told, and whilst Wilder was right to point out that the crucial first goal came from a set-play, it felt like a matter of time to anyone who was watching.

Sheffield United had the talent to take on Leeds United

Wilder’s successful managerial career has been built on defying the odds and playing with a fearless attitude that makes his teams so good to watch.

Yet, it felt when the team was announced that he was paying Leeds far too much respect.

He stated that the stats show Daniel Farke’s men are the best in the league, and they clearly do have plenty of quality, but there was more than enough talent in the Sheffield United squad to go toe-to-toe with them.

The Blades had recorded six clean sheets on the bounce, and in Harry Souttar and Anel Ahmedhodzic, they boast one of the best defensive partnerships in the league, whilst keeper Michael Cooper has been assured since his arrival.

Further up the pitch, there is talk of Ollie Arblaster attracting Premier League attention, Vini Souza is a top midfielder at this level, and Rak-Sakyi, Callum O’Hare and Gus Hamer are among the best creators.

Simply put, this is a very good Sheffield United side, who are near the top on merit, and they have players who are proven at this level.

Instead of appreciating what he has at his disposal, the boss seemed preoccupied with Leeds, even though his team have still picked up more points than them this season when you take into account the deduction.

Related Chris Wilder makes Leeds United admission after Sheffield United clash Wilder had plenty of positive things to say about the Whites after last night's match.

Of course, managers make mistakes, and we don’t know how this game would’ve played out if Sheffield United had shown more attacking intent, but it’s hard to imagine the performance would’ve been worse.

Chris Wilder can take Sheffield United back to the Premier League

You can’t be too critical of the 57-year-old, because he has done a superb job this season when you consider the off-field situation and the turnover of players in the summer.

So, Friday night was a rare off-day for Wilder, and history suggests he will get it right moving forward.

A big test at Middlesbrough awaits in the week, and fans will expect Sheffield United to look like a Wilder team, which means playing with intensity, aggression and fight, as opposed to the meek display they saw at Elland Road - and it’s certain to be in a 4-2-3-1 formation.